KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Saturday suspended fitness certificates of five stage carriages, including one KSRTC bus, after they were found to be plying without speed governor.

Action was taken against the bus operators as part of a special drive launched on October 13 to check city services across the State, based on a directive issued by the Transport Commissioner. The drive will continue until October 22.

“Though speed governor is mandatory for all stage carriages, there is rampant violation of the rule. The fitness certificate of the vehicles have been suspended, and the operators will have to seek fresh fitness certificate from the Department. If any of the bus operators repeat the offence, we would cancel the permit and registration of such bus,” said RTO P H Sadhik Ali, signaling a mass drive in the coming days.

The MVD also suspended the licence of three motorists for using mobile phone while driving, and riding with additional pillion riders. “We have issued notice to 50 vehicles for various traffic violations, and collected `19,000 as compound fee,” said the RTO. Meanwhile, the MVD conducted repeat fitness tests on 150 school buses as part of the drive.