Daughter’s love interest prompted family to take extreme step

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tragic incident late on Saturday in which three members of a family ended their lives by jumping in front of a speeding train near Mulamthuruthy Railway Station was due to the mental trauma caused by the decision of their elder daughter to marry the person of her choice, it has emerged.



Sachidhanandan, 55, Njattayil House, Irumbayam, near Velloor in Kottayam district, his wife Sujatha, 50, and younger daughter Sreelakshmi, 20-- a student of K E College, Mannanam-- took the extreme step after their elder daughter, working at InfoPark, walked out on her parents on Saturday after her marriage to another person had been fixed. She had fallen in love with a neighbour and the family did not approve of the choice, police said.



“The daughter’s departure had upset the family and this prompted them to take the extreme step. A letter, believed to be the suicide note, which was recovered from Sachidhanandan’s bag, pointed to this,” said Sunil Thomas, Mulamthuruthy SI. The letter purportedly written by Sachidhanandan, who was employed as a welder with Cochin Shipyard, requested that his assets be handed over to the children of his brother, Bahuleyan.

Probe under way Mulamthuruthy Police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is under way. The bodies were cremated after autopsy at Tripunithura Government Hospital. Police also indicated that they had come to know that the elder daughter was admitted to hospital in a state of shock after coming to know of the shocking news. However, they are yet to record her statement.



Sachidhanandan had opposed his daughter’s choice since the boy belonged to a different community, according to police. It was some three years ago that the family had moved to Velloor from Udayamperoor.

It was on Saturday night that the bodies of Sachidnandan, Sujatha and Sreelakshmi were found near Mulamthuruthy Railway Station. They had been run over by the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Guwahati Express by around 10 pm.