KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials of Kochi unit have caught a village officer red-handed while accepting bribe from a woman for completing the transfer of registry (pokkuvaravu) at Ayyampuzha near Angamaly. According to VACB officials, the arrested is Sudheer R, a native of Aluva and Ayyampuzha village officer.

It was a VACB team under DySP M N Ramesh which laid the trap and booked the accused while accepting bribe from Aneesha Paul, a widow. The complainant approached the village office for completing the pokkuvaravu proceedings for which the documents have to be sent to tahsildar. However, Sudheer allegedly demanded `2,000 from Aneesha Paul for sending the file to the tahsildar.

Instead Aneesha approached the VACB about the bribe demand made by the village officer. Following this, a trap was laid and currencies with chemicals applied was given to the complainant for handing over to Sudheer. As directed by the VACB, Aneesha arrived the village office with currencies while VACB officials waited outside. After the currencies were handed over to Sudheer, VACB officials entered his office and recorded his arrest.

He was later shifted to VACB office for further interrogation. VACB officials said that since bribe amount was low, the accused did not expect complainant to approach VACB. “He would be produced before the Vigilance Court at Muvattupuzha on Thursday,” VACB official said.