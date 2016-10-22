Home States Kerala

Medicine documentation a panacea for tribal healers

By M S Vidyanandan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It takes a tiring journey through Kottur Reserve forest in the state capital to reach the house of Mallan Kani, a sexagenarian tribal healer. But, this doesn’t deter city dwellers from visiting him and seeking cure for ailments ranging from diabetes to arthritis.

Kani represents hundreds of tribal healers in the state, whose popularity among mainstream society has boomed steadily, prompting the state-run Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies (KIRTADS) of Scheduled Castes and Tribes to conduct a documentation and scientific assessment of tribal medicinal and food systems.

The project involves documentation of medicinal and food systems propagated by 300 tribal healers in the state, says S Bindu, KIRTADS Director. “The documentation has started and nearly 150 healers have been covered. We are awaiting government’s clearance to complete the work,” she adds. The documentation, KIRTADS believes, would serve multiple purposes, which include providing an authentic record to protect intellectual property rights (IPR) of healers, securing GI (Geographical Indication) for deserving herbs and extending the benefits of these systems to mainstream society. “In case of concoctions exclusive to some healers, the agency would not press for its details, unless they offer it willingly,” Bindu says. Meanwhile, the second phase of the project involves taxonomical study and patent research, she states. “Qualified researchers will identify patentable products and follow-up action will be taken. The volume of work is huge and would take at least two years to complete,” she adds. Kani believes the project would help tribal healers.

“The project is a welcome initiative. Majority of healers are poor and illiterate. We need government’s support to protect the IPR of our traditional medicines,” he says. However, public health activist and Planning Board Member B Ekbal opines that documentation would only be worthwhile if further research is conducted to develop proper medicines from the tribal concoctions. “The efficacy of tribal medicinal system, especially ottamoolis (panaceas) is questionable. For instance, using the same medicine to treat different variants of Hepatitis is unscientific,” he says.

