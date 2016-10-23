KOCHI: It is a scream which echoes in the labyrinth of silence. A number of elderly women in the state are facing sexual abuse within the family and at the old age homes. But they bury the agony for saving the ‘family honour.’ This harrowing fact has been revealed by a team of activists after conducting a study that lasted over five years in various districts of the state.

“The study started five years ago when we handed over a 75-year-old woman from the street to a shelter run by a group of European nuns. After seeing the marks of abuse, the nuns asked us: ‘Are you living in such an inhuman society?’ It prompted us to be more vigilant on the sexual abuse against senior citizens,” said M S Sunitha, leader of the team that handed over the report to M K Muneer MLA who raised the issue in the Assembly recently.

The team collected evidence, including video testimonials, from several women above 75 as part of their study that revealed unspeakable horrors such as abuse by sons-in-law and even grandsons. It also showed that many of them were abused at some old age homes after being sedated. “What is more distressing is the victims’ silence. They keep silence fearing the loss of their ‘dear’ ones,” said Sreeranjini, a team member while recollecting the ordeal of a blind woman in her late fifties whom she met a few years ago while working wi t h t h e S o c i a l We l f a r e Department.

“I have noticed that the incidents of abusing elderly are on the rise for the last five-six years. There can be many reasons. Though in a minority, there are persons with Gerontophilia - the sexual preference for the elderly. “The porn content on the web is also rising and many victimise children and elderly who are unable to react,” said Arun B Nair assistant professor, psychiatry, Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. Arun said the abuse could also lead to psychosis, panic disorder and depression. “We will follow the cases as the government has made it clear that it will bring the old age homes under the scanner. The study has underlined some houses where old women were abused,” said Muneer.