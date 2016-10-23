THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will exert pressure on the Centre to exclude human habitats from the purview of Ecologically Sensitive Areas while bringing out the final notification, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

In a statement, Pinarayi said the LDF stands by the people and that their concerns are its own in the issue of 123 ESA villages, identified by the Kasturirangan committee. The chief minister pointed out that the issue of human habitats being included under the purview of ESAs has been widely debated. When there were agitations in this regard, the LDF stood with the people. Even during the elections, the Left Front has made this stance clear, he said. “There’s no change in the government’s stance. Propaganda contrary to this are aimed at creating misunderstanding,” he said. Pinarayi Vijayan said that it was the Left Front, then the opposition in the Legislative Assembly, that brought in a resolution on the Kasturirangan issue. The resolution pointed to the need for addressing people’s concerns; the UDF also supported this, he said. And the resolution was unanimously accepted by the assembly.

“Though the UDF supported the resolution, the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre didn’t take any steps to take a people-friendly decision in this regard,” he said.

The chief minister said the government is of the view that human habitats should be exempted from ESAs, while the ecologically sensitive areas should be protected.

The Centre should follow this while bringing in the final notification, he said. Immediately after assuming office, the LDF government conveyed this to the Union Environment Minister, who has responded favourably, he said. The government will continue to put pressure on the Centre in this regard, he said.