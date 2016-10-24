Congress in Kerala facing biggest challenge: Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Congress in Kerala is facing the biggest challenge in history, said Congress leader and AICC working commitee member A K Antony.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Antony said the revamp of the organisational set up of the party in the State would be completed soon.

“The party is going through the most difficult times. We need to win back the support of all sections in society, especially those who have distanced from the party during the Assembly polls. To regain the lost support, leaders with integrity should be appointed as DCC presidents. I hope the party state leadership is working towards this,” Antony said.

Antony also urged the State government to take stringent action against the police officials who allegedly tortured two dalit youths in custody in Kollam. “Torture of the dalit youths in police custody is a serious issue. Third degree interrogation methods should not be allowed, and the government should act tough against the culprits,” he said. Earlier, addressing a function, Antony called upon the INTUC to woo migrant labourers to the trade union.

“The INTUC should expand to more unorganised sectors to strengthen its base. It should organise migrant labourers, who are working in almost all the sectors in the State,” said the senior Congress leader, and cautioned against the practice of opening up new areas for foreign direct investment.

On the occasion, Antony presented the award instituted in the name of INTUC leader K P Elsebius to C Haridas.