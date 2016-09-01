Home States Kerala

Kerala actor Sreejith Ravi 'flashes' school girls, gets arrested

He was arrested by Ottappalam Police for allegedly exposing himself before a group of school girls.

Published: 01st September 2016 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2016 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

sreejith-ravi-facebook

Picture caption | Facebook

PALAKKAD: Sreejith Ravi, Mollywood actor and son of yesteryear cine artist T G Ravi, was on Thursday arrested by Ottappalam Police for allegedly exposing himself before a group of school girls.

It was on the basis of a complaint lodged by the principal of a private school in Ottappalam that Sreejith Ravi was taken into custody and an FIR registered against him.

According to the complaint, a group of 15 students reported that the actor seated in a car-- whom the students had reportedly identified-- exposed himself as they walked past. Not only that, he even clicked images of the girls, it said.

However, the complaint didn’t mention the name of the actor but instead recorded his car number.

Speaking to Express, Shornur DySP Suneeskumar R said Sreejith Ravi was arrested since the car mentioned in the complaint belonged to him and he would soon be produced before the Magistrate.

He has been arrested under the provisions of  the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which is non-bailable, Section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and various provisions of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the actor admitted that the car mentioned in the complaint indeed belonged to him, he claimed he had not resorted to the lewd act. But police personnel who recorded the statement of the students said they had identified not only the vehicle but the actor too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp