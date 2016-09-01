Kerala actor Sreejith Ravi 'flashes' school girls, gets arrested

Express News Service By

PALAKKAD: Sreejith Ravi, Mollywood actor and son of yesteryear cine artist T G Ravi, was on Thursday arrested by Ottappalam Police for allegedly exposing himself before a group of school girls.

It was on the basis of a complaint lodged by the principal of a private school in Ottappalam that Sreejith Ravi was taken into custody and an FIR registered against him.

According to the complaint, a group of 15 students reported that the actor seated in a car-- whom the students had reportedly identified-- exposed himself as they walked past. Not only that, he even clicked images of the girls, it said.

However, the complaint didn’t mention the name of the actor but instead recorded his car number.

Speaking to Express, Shornur DySP Suneeskumar R said Sreejith Ravi was arrested since the car mentioned in the complaint belonged to him and he would soon be produced before the Magistrate.

He has been arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which is non-bailable, Section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and various provisions of the Kerala Police Act.

Though the actor admitted that the car mentioned in the complaint indeed belonged to him, he claimed he had not resorted to the lewd act. But police personnel who recorded the statement of the students said they had identified not only the vehicle but the actor too.