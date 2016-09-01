Why should I get worried if a case is coming up against K M Mani, asks Ramesh Chennithala

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to the scenario in the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) after the exit of K M Mani and Kerala Congress, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that it had not affected the front in any way.

''The huge participation in the recent collectorate dharna organised against the anti-people of policies of the state and central governments shows that the UDF has not been weakened. The UDF is surging with renewed vigour'',he claimed, putting up a brave front to overcome the shock meted out by the decades' long ally to the leading partner.

''None in the UDF were asked to leave .We're not going to invite anyone back either'',Ramesh maintained.On whether he is sympathizing with the veteran leader as another vigilance case has also been slapped against him the other day,in addition to a re-probe in the infamous Bar case,Ramesh ducked to say that he is not aware of the details of the fresh case against Mani. Festered whether he is worried,an angry Ramesh asked why he should be so.''It is a decision of the vigilance court against Mani.Why I should get worried over it ?", he shot back.

On the newly announced political affairs committee to streamline the activities of the Kerala PCC,he said that it will start functioning soon.''It will address political issues and also preside over a revamp of party office-bearers. Organisational polls will be held after that'',he said. Asked if the 21 member jumbo committee will serve any purpose since the mission is to trim the office-bearers loaded organisation,he remained optimistic.