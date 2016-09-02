KANNUR: An 11-year-old boy Devanand was severely injured when a bomb kept inside the empty house where he was playing, exploded. According to police, Devanand is the son of Chandra, residing in Nellankkal, at Chendayad near Panoor in Kannur.

The victim, a student of Gurudevan school, Chendayad was playing with his friends near the house, as it was unoccupied. The house is said to belong to Bindu, a teacher at Thiruval UP school.

The bomb reportedly exploded after it fell of from the chimney of the smokeless chula. The boy who suffered serious injuries on his eye and leg was taken to Indira Gandhi hospital and later shifted to the Kozhikode Baby Memorial hospital.

A local resident said that more bombs are expected to have been stored in the chimney.

In a similar incident, a 34-year-old man suffered injuries when a crude bomb exploded at Palapuzha near Kakkayanghad near Iritty, in Kannur on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the victim Abdhul Rasak sustained injuries on his legs and eyes. The mishap occurred when Abdul Rasak was clearing the grass grown around his house using a bush cutting machine, around 12 noon.

The machine came into contact with a crude bomb, which was hidden under the bushes and it exploded. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to AKG hospital at Kannur. Following this incident. Muzhakunu police conducted raids in and around the surrounding areas.