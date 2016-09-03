Home States Kerala

Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla booked for calling a retaliatory attack against party worker's murder

The Nadapuram police has registered case against Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla of IUML for openly calling a retaliatory attack.

Published: 03rd September 2016 04:31 PM

KOZHIKODE: The Nadapuram police has registered case against Kuttiadi MLA Parakkal Abdulla of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for openly calling a retaliatory attack against party worker Muhammad Aslam's murder. The MLA was booked under the section 505 (1) of IPC (induce to commit an offense against the state or the public).

The MLA made his controversial remarks at a meeting of Kerala Muslim Cultural Center (KMCC), an organization of Kerala expatriate held in Dubai. The video clip of the speech was went viral on social media recently.

"The case registered on a complaint lodged by DYFI Nadapuram block president T Abheesh. And, we are examining the video clip and a detailed probe will be carried out into the matter", said the police sources.

