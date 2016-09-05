Home States Kerala

Tasmania seeks to firm up bilateral ties with Kerala

A high-level delegation from Australia’s Tasmania state will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers.

Published: 05th September 2016 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2016 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level delegation from Australia’s Tasmania state will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, top government officials and businessmen here  next week to foster government, business and sports ties.

The delegation, headed by Hobart’s Minister for State Growth Matthew Groom, includes former international cricketer David Boon, a familiar face to a generation of cricket enthusiasts here, and senior government and business leaders from the Tasmanian education, energy, tourism, and food and beverage sectors.

During the meetings with the top political and business leaders scheduled for September 7,  the visiting delegation will seek to deepen the economic links while showcasing what the pristine and innovative island state has to offer to visitors, students and investors.

The delegation will host education agent events, and conduct youth cricket workshops, besides finalising important business and sporting exchange programmes. The team’s visit to the state capital is part of the pan India trip that includes Mumbai and New Delhi.

During its time in the country, the delegation will meet  representatives of companies which have made huge investments in Tasmania such as Vedanta and Sun Pharma. According to the visiting team, Tasmania is well placed to offer new opportunities for India with a world-class international education and tourism sector.

The state can also offer India expertise in niche areas of premium agribusiness, aquaculture and renewable energy.

Tasmania, which is Canberra’s only island state, currently has significant investment in education, resources, tourism and innovation.

The visit is aimed at giving India direct access to the growing region. Hobart and New Delhi already have strong business and social ties with Indian enterprises already sourcing more than `4.5 billion in Tasmanian exports in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp