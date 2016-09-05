Tasmania seeks to firm up bilateral ties with Kerala

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level delegation from Australia’s Tasmania state will call on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers, top government officials and businessmen here next week to foster government, business and sports ties.

The delegation, headed by Hobart’s Minister for State Growth Matthew Groom, includes former international cricketer David Boon, a familiar face to a generation of cricket enthusiasts here, and senior government and business leaders from the Tasmanian education, energy, tourism, and food and beverage sectors.

During the meetings with the top political and business leaders scheduled for September 7, the visiting delegation will seek to deepen the economic links while showcasing what the pristine and innovative island state has to offer to visitors, students and investors.

The delegation will host education agent events, and conduct youth cricket workshops, besides finalising important business and sporting exchange programmes. The team’s visit to the state capital is part of the pan India trip that includes Mumbai and New Delhi.

During its time in the country, the delegation will meet representatives of companies which have made huge investments in Tasmania such as Vedanta and Sun Pharma. According to the visiting team, Tasmania is well placed to offer new opportunities for India with a world-class international education and tourism sector.

The state can also offer India expertise in niche areas of premium agribusiness, aquaculture and renewable energy.

Tasmania, which is Canberra’s only island state, currently has significant investment in education, resources, tourism and innovation.

The visit is aimed at giving India direct access to the growing region. Hobart and New Delhi already have strong business and social ties with Indian enterprises already sourcing more than `4.5 billion in Tasmanian exports in 2015.