THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forget the hassles of getting flowers to lay pookkalam this Onam. Place online order for a pookalam flower pack and get it delivered at your door step.

The online flower sales, launched by Wayanad-based Green Food Market, is available in all cities and municipalities in the state. The service launched a couple of days ago is getting orders from abroad as well.

Green Food Market representatives said they sell two packs of different quantities priced at Rs 900 and Rs 2700. The flowers are dispatched to the customers on a daily basis until the Uthradom day, they said. The package includes flowers jamanthi, banthi, sevvanthi (Chrysanthemum), vadamalli, aralippoo, sambangi and kanagambaram besides different varieties of jasmine. Orders can be placed on www.greenfoodmarket.in

“We procure flowers directly from farmers of Gundalpet and Bangalore. Discounts are given based on the day’s price of flowers,” said K Rajesh one of the founders of the Green Food Market. The GFM is an initiative of Mirdiasun, a company in KINFRA park at Chundale in Wayanad.

The company directors are four youths, all hailing from Wayanad, who launched the company in 2010 to market pesticide-free vegetables, provisions and spices. The other directors are Satheesh Babu, Sanmathi Raj and Santhakumari.

The company said they could get a loyal clientele, including non-resident Keralites, for the pesticide-free and organic products. Ayurveda products and organic oils too are sold.