NIA starts quizzing Bihar woman held at New Delhi Airport on alleged IS links

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took into custody Yasmin Ahmed, the Bihar-native who was arrested by the Kerala police from New Delhi airport while attempting to leave for Kabul allegedly to join terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS).

Yasmin, 29, will be in NIA custody for three days in connection with investigation of the cases wherein 15 persons went missing from Kasargod recently. The custody period commenced at 2 pm on Tuesday, and will end at 2 pm on Friday. Yasmin was produced before the NIA court, which directed the NIA to interrogate her in the presence of a women police officer at day time, and not to quiz her at night.

It was last week that the NIA took over investigation of two cases related to the missing of 21 persons from Kasargod and Palakkad, who are suspected to have joined the IS. Later, the agency obtained production warrant from the NIA Court, and Yasmin was brought from Kasargod. Yasmin and her son, who had accompanied her, were subjected to medical examination around 2 pm on Tuesday.Counsel for the NIA submitted before the NIA Court that Yasmin’s custody was required for collecting further details about the missing persons and their suspected IS link.