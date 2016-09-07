THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors in Kerala, it seems, do not have a perceived immunity to diseases only. Despite having a long history of its citizens migrating out of the state, Kerala hardly has any mechanism to document the mobility of doctors outside or within the country.

However, the same does not apply to other health workers, especially nurses, what with the state having a clear mechanism for tracing them.

Lack of documentation about migration of doctors by any government agency has also created a dearth of official statistics. Even the Centre does not have a formal policy to monitor migration of doctors or specialists. However, for nurses moving out of the state, the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA) and the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) are designated government agencies tasked with facilitating recruitment and movement of Kerala-trained nurses overseas for employment.

A recent report of the WHO prepared with Public Health Foundation of India and Health Systems Research Initiative, Kerala, has pointed out the same.

Making it clear that there was no mechanism for monitoring brain drain of doctors, health expert Dr Altaf opined that the Medical Council and government should together evolve a mechanism to monitor such brain drain. He also pointed out that improving the quality of care in the state's health system could get some help if foreign job experience of doctors were tracked.

According to health workers, the country’s migration policies focus more on mobility of India’s unskilled and semi-skilled workforce.

"Recently, initiatives have been started to monitor international mobility of nurses by making it obligatory for them to get emigration clearance before undertaking employment. However, doctors are not covered by any such agency in the country," they said.

Agreeing that there was no mechanism in place to track doctors, public health expert Dr Mohammed Shaffi, who is now a health consultant with the Saudi Government, suggested, "A way to track doctors' migration is by mandating inclusion of medical council registration number in the passport/visa application process, so that relevant data is gathered automatically whenever they travel out of the country or return."

He also favoured computerisation of council registration details and linking it with immigration department data as Aadhar numbers are linked with LPG databases.

Noting that migration could also be done on international level, Dr Shaffi said that it could be made compulsory to have online mechanism to communicate between national councils when doctors migrate.

"Asking for an NoC (No-Objection Certificate) from state or national council whenever a doctor applies for visa is also another way to go," he stated.