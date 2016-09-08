Kerala Government's Onam bonanza brings cheer among tribals

KOCHI: This year, the State Forest Department is celebrating Onam with the tribal people living in forest, who are daunted by a deep sense of exclusion and alienation by mainstream society.

Under the unique initiative, the tribal people are granted right over various forest produces and arrangements will be made to distribute ration card, voter ID card and Aadhaar card among them. In addition, job aspirants among the tribesmen will be provided the facility for employment registration.

Speaking to ‘Express,’ Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force B S Corrie said the Department was focusing on tribal welfare in the State in a systematic way, following a directive issued by the Forest Minister to the officials concerned to consider tribal welfare as the first priority. In the pilot phase, which is the initial step towards bring benefits of the scheme to the needy, the Department will organise ‘Onam Sangamams’ in tribal hamlets in selected colonies.

“A few days ago, we had organised an Onam Sangamam in the Vachumaram tribal colony at Vazhachchal in an effort to identify the basic issues of the tribal people and to initiate prompt remedial actions. There are several schemes meant for the tribal people that can be better executed if the department concerned takes leadership and creates awareness, while also bringing together key officials of the other departments,” he said.

At the meet, the tribal people shared their problems, and the Department gave assurance that their basic issues - pertaining to ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, drinking water, unemployment, kerosene quota, land holdings etc. - would be resolved.

“On the occasion, some members of the tribal community brought to notice specific cases such as delay in getting ‘dying in harness certificate.’ They were asked to submit a list of their requirements by Tuesday evening. The DFO will take up the issues with the departments concerned, and the grievances will be redressed at the ‘Mega Onam Sangamam Mela’ to be held Thursday. In addition, the Department will distribute traditional gift articles among members of the tribal community,” said Corrie.

Vazhachchal DFO N Rajesh said the Department was also planning to provide free health insurance to tribal people living in the region, and to conduct Class-VII equivalency tests in tribal colonies so as to improve their educational standard.