Home States Kerala

Kerala Government's Onam bonanza brings cheer among tribals

Forest Dept will distribute ration, voter ID and Aadhaar cards among tribals living in forests.

Published: 08th September 2016 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2016 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Govt Onama

KOCHI: This year, the State Forest Department is celebrating Onam with the tribal people living in forest, who are daunted by a deep sense of exclusion and alienation by mainstream society.

Under the unique initiative, the tribal people are granted right over various forest produces and arrangements will be made to distribute ration card, voter ID card and Aadhaar card among them. In addition, job aspirants among the tribesmen will be provided the facility for employment registration. 

Speaking to ‘Express,’ Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force B S Corrie said the Department was focusing on tribal welfare in the State in a systematic way, following a directive issued by the Forest Minister to the officials concerned to consider tribal welfare as the first priority. In the pilot phase, which is the initial step towards bring benefits of the scheme to the needy, the Department will organise ‘Onam Sangamams’ in tribal hamlets in selected colonies.

“A few days ago, we had organised an Onam Sangamam in the Vachumaram tribal colony at Vazhachchal in an effort to identify the basic issues of the tribal people and to initiate prompt remedial actions. There are several schemes meant for the tribal people that can be better executed if the department concerned takes leadership and creates awareness, while also bringing together key officials of the  other departments,” he said.

At the meet, the tribal people shared their problems, and the Department gave assurance that their basic issues - pertaining to ration card, Aadhaar card, voter ID card, drinking water, unemployment, kerosene quota, land holdings etc. - would be resolved.

“On the occasion, some members of the tribal community brought to notice specific cases such as delay in getting ‘dying in harness certificate.’ They were asked to submit a list of their requirements by Tuesday evening. The DFO will take up the issues with the departments concerned, and the grievances will be redressed at the ‘Mega Onam Sangamam Mela’ to be held Thursday. In addition, the Department will distribute traditional gift articles among members of the tribal community,” said Corrie.

Vazhachchal DFO N Rajesh said the Department was also planning to provide free health insurance to tribal people living in the region, and to conduct Class-VII equivalency tests in tribal colonies so as to improve their educational standard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival