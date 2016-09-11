PALAKKAD: The move to transport cattle affected by Brucellosis from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University (KVASU) farm at Thiruvazhamkunnu to the culling unit at Mannuthy has drawn strident criticism from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). The AWBI had received a complaint that 84 heads of cattle which had tested positive for Brucellosis, a contagious zoonotic disease, was not reported and was planned to be transported to the Mannuthy campus.

The letter written by AWBI secretary M Ravikumar to the KVASU registrar states that neither the State Animal Husbandary Department nor the University has reported the occurrence of the disease at the cattle farm in Thiruvazhamkunnu, which was a notifiable disease as per the Schedule under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals (PCICDA) Act, 2009. The government has also not notified the occurrence of the disease and declared any area as affected with an objective of preventing, controlling and eradicating the disease, as per Section 6 of the said Act.

The letter further states that the University is planning to transport the animals to the meat processing plant on the campus of the college at Mannuthy to cull them using magnesium sulphate, which causes a painful death to the animal. Section 7 of the PCICDA Act, 2009 prohibits any movement of animals from the disease-affected area and Section 25 of the Act mandates that the infected animal should be euthanised and not killed using chemicals. The letter states that according to the WHO, Brucellosis is transmitted to humans from animals via direct contact with infected materials or indirectly by ingestion of unpasteurized/raw dairy products and through inhalation of the bacteria or by direct contact with the infected animal secretions.

As per WHO, the most rational approach for preventing human brucellosis is the control and elimination of the infection in amimals. A copy of the letter, which has been enclosed to the Chief Secretary and the Director of the Animal Husbandary Department, requests to stop the transport of infected animals from the farm and not to kill them cruelly using magnesium sulphate. It urges the government to declare the area affected as per the provisions of the Act and euthanise the animals.