LDF government must apologise for messing up Soumya case: Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has demanded an apology from the LDF government to the people for the serious lapses in the way the Soumya murder case was conducted in the Supreme Court, which resulted in an adverse verdict.

The Supreme Court commuted the death sentence to life in the case, which has drawn widespread outrage from the people of Kerala.

“The SC verdict in the case has shocked entire Kerala. The shortcomings in effectively intervening in the course of the conduct of the case have been pointed out as the reason for such a verdict,” Chandy said, insisting that the government should take immediate corrective measures.

Reiterating his criticism against the Left front government’s conduct of the case in the apex court, the former chief minister said there would not have been a setback had services of the probe team and special prosecutor who were instrumental in winning the case for the victim in the trial court (later upheld by the High Court) been availed.

“The death sentence awarded to the accused in the Soumya murder case was the result of five years of hard work and sense of justice which guided the probe team and the counsel.” Chandy said in a statement.

He pointed out that on the plea of Soumya’s mother, the former government captained by him had appointed the same lawyer she preferred as special prosecutor, to conduct the case in both the trial court and high court, but the LDF government-appointed counsel did not coordinate with the former either.

“The new standing counsel of the government in the Supreme Court failed to coordinate to conduct the case. The services of the probe team or the special prosecutor were not availed by the new advocate general or director general of prosecutions either, for conducting the case properly”, he said, blaming the LDF government.