PALAKKAD: Teaching should be such that what is offered is perceived as a valuable gift and not as a hard duty - Albert Einstein

The words of the master scientist are a perfect tag for Vijayasekharan. The native of Karipayil in Pattancherry has dedicated his life to teach students from tribal communities and those from low income families without any remuneration for four decades. The outcome: The Pattancherry panchayat boasts nearly 100 engineers.

“Currently, 100 students from poor families, who are interested in science subjects, have been selected from various government schools and sent to a private coaching centre in Thrissur. The centre has agreed to subsidise their boarding and tuition expenses. The remaining 60 students are being taught here. In 2016, around 23 students from here secured admission in government engineering colleges and two students in medical colleges,” said Vijayasekharan.

His fruitful journey started in 1973. “I joined K K M Higher Secondary School in Vandithavalam as physics teacher and retired in 2005. Even as a full-time teacher, I used to impart free tuition in science and maths. It is a full time job and a passion,” he said.

Vijayasekharan also worked successfully to shift the pre-matric hostel from Walayar to Pattancherry. “Currently, there are 78 students from Attappadi, Parambikulam, Nelliampathy and Kadappara in the hostel. This year, 14 students from the hostel came out with flying colours in the SSLC examinations . He imparts lessons to students of Class X, Plus One and Plus Two classes, besides those who want to appear for entrance examinations,” said M Krishnadas, a former inmate of the hostel.

“After seeing the dedication of Vijayasekharan we have decided to engage high school students and those who wish to appear for entrance exams from his tuition centre during weekends at IIT, Palakkad. Our faculty and students will provide orientation classes to them,” said M C Valsakumar, professor in charge of student affairs at IIT, Palakkad.

“We have decided to associate with him and have been bearing the tuition expenses of the Plus One and Plus Two students who have showed a spark in science subjects. We are also sponsoring 54 poor students who have secured admission on merit to government medical and engineering colleges in the last three academic years,” said K Anil Kumar, Chief Executive of the Axis Bank Foundation, Mumbai, and Chairman of the Palakkad-based Akshara Foundation.