Love. Compassion. Care. HIV affected's life takes positive turn

KOZHIKODE: Social seclusion of HIV affected in the state had several consequences: hesitation to reveal the condition, insufficient medical care and their poor life expectancy. However, the changing social landscape of Kerala has brought improvement in the situation of the HIV affected, most noticeably an enhanced life span.

Once stood at 8-10 years, the life expectancy of the patients has now touched 20-25 years.

Modern antiretroviral therapy (ART) centres, availability of nutritious food and medicines, social awareness, quality life and early detection of HIV have also contributed to improved life expectancy of AIDS patients in the state.

According to Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS) officers, a patient can live a normal life span if infection is detected early. “Treatment and assistance are at doorstep for HIV affected. Mostly, patients do not have to battle social stigma as the attitude of people to them have changed. The patients are also aware of taking proper medication and engaging in exercises to sustain health,” said KSACS’ Kozhikode supervisor Sadiq Kottakkal.

KSAC has launched counselling and self-employment schemes to help patients maintain an active life, thereby boosting their mental state. Local self governing bodies and voluntary organisations too chip in.

ART centres and councillors keep an eye on patients and ensure proper treatment if they are vulnerable to infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis.  

KSACS in cooperation with local self governing bodies and voluntary organisations is also delivering nutritious food to the patients through Saranya scheme.

