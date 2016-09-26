KOZHIKODE: The police team probing the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Muhammad Aslam of Nadapuram arrested two more persons, identified as Shaji, 34, Ambalathum Thazhekkuni house, Vellur, Thuneri near Nadapuram, and Rajeevan, 46, of Kunhiparambath house, Kunduthode, on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight. Police said Shaji, a relative of slain DYFI worker Shibin of Thuneri is suspected to be the mastermind of the murder, while the latter was booked on charge of facilitating vehicle to the murder gang. With the police nabbing the duo, total number of arrest in the case rose to eight. Muhammad Aslam was hacked to death on August 19.