Opposition UDF turns aggressive in Kerala Assembly, proceedings disrupted; Mani walks out

TIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An aggressive Opposition stalled proceedings of the second session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on the opening day, for nearly an hour, over the crisis in the self-financing medical education sector. Slogan shouting UDF members held a sit-in in the well of the House alleging collusion between the government and self-financing college managements behind the exorbitant hike in annual fees, and insisting on its withdrawal,bringing the proceedings to a standstill. Kerala Congress(M) members, detached from the UDF, walked out under the leadership of K M Mani, and registered protest of the bloc separately.

The alleged indifference of the government towards the ongoing indefinite fast of Youth Congress state president and vice president in front of the secretariat on the self-financing colleges issue, though it is nearing one week, and cops taking upon supportive youth and students protesting in the streets at various places in the past couple of days had left the Opposition agitated. The opposition called off the back up stir in the House only after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan , on the basis of a consensus reached in the legislature party leaders' talks convened by Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, assured that the health minister would hold discussions with the fasting YC leaders.

Opposition members had turned restive after the government was in no mood to surrender to the demand for presentation of an adjournment motion, for which, former health minister V S Sivakumar had given notice in the House. Sivakumar charged the Opposition charge of corruption against the government by allowing to loot the students by the self-financing medical-dental college managements.

He had pointed out that even in merit seats , the annual fee was hiked from Rs 1.85 lakhs to Rs 2.5 lakhs.He also questioned the rationale and sincerity of the government on the issue, asking why an appeal petition was not filed in supreme court against the High Court order.

Health minister K K Shylaja justified the hike and tried to take leverage from the agreement .She claimed that the government had only benefited by bagging an additional 300 seats including 120 for BPL students for allotment in the merit category out of the agreement ,making it a total 1,150 seats.

She said taunted the opposition by stating that only the latter has complaints on the agreement and not the students or their parents.

She also had a dig at the opposition on the charge of corruption and levelled a counter that children of a few UDF leaders had secured admission in self-financing colleges after agreements were signed during the former government's tenure. The remarks led to an Opposition furore .Members challenged the minister to give the name of those among them who had availed benefits from the self-college managements or withdraw her allegation. The Speaker intervened and cooled tempers by promising to examine it.

The chief minister supplemented the stand of the health minister on the hike,maintaining that it was necessitated from the fact that inflow into management seats was reduced after admissions were effected from the NEET list this year.'' Though there was a defined fee structure for management quota fees, it was never confined to it. It was on this score the government agreed to revise the fee structure'',he said.

Unsatisfied with the reply,Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the government for giving 'legal sanction' for managements to collect capitation fees to their liking .'' Those who led stirs in the past against even namesake hike in fees have nothing to say now. The court never asked to hike the fees'', he pointed out and charged that the CPM controlled Pariyaram co-operative medical college tops in the collection of capitation fees.''Did you forgot the Koothuparambu martyrs'',he asked. He also announced a sit-in in the well of the House,bringing the proceedings to a standstill.

When the House assembled again after the patch up arrived at the Speaker's chamber,the chief minister said that the health minister will hold talks and also repeated his assurance that the government would initiate strong measures if self-financing medical college managements were found to have violated the NEET merit in admissions. The Opposition responded with a promise to be constructive, ending the ruckus.