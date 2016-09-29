9-yr-old molested by migrant labourer

KOTTAYAM: A nine-year-old girl was molested, allegedly by an unidentified migrant labourer at Neelimangalam here.
The student of Fourth Standard was alone at her home on Saturday when the man, who was engaged in construction work at a nearby house, came to her and groped her. The frightened girl ran out of the house crying aloud and the man also ran after her. Hearing the child’s wail, a woman in the neighbourhood came to her rescue. Seeing the woman, the man fled the scene. However, she saw his face.
As the child is still in trauma, she was admitted to a private hospital here. The Women’s Commission has taken suo motu case against the unidentified person and also got the child’s parents, based in Neelimangalam, to file a complaint at the Gandhinagar Police Station here.
When contacted, the Gandhinagar Police told Express that the child’s statement is yet to be taken and a case would be filed only after that. Women’s Commission member J Prameela Devi told Express that the child had identified the labourer and told her father about the incident. The father, works in the Gulf, had beaten the labourer up, she added. A case was filed by the Gandhinagar Police against the child’s father on the basis of a complaint of the woman at whose house the labourer was engaged in construction.
She said that there are allegations that the ASI who came to question the child’s father was in an inebriated state and did not pay heed to the neighbour’s words that she had seen the culprit.
