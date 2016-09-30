Panels to rejuvenate Ayush, Homoeo systems

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to streamline the Ayush and Homoeo systems in the state, the government is all set to transform the quality and standards of traditional medicine education in the state. As a first step, the government has constituted separate Committees to look into the various academic as well as the administrative issues in the two systems.

The Panels will look into the need to enhance the facilities and raise the academic and scientific staff in the various colleges. Besides, opportunities to internationalise education and research will be explored.

With the aim of improving the standard of education, the Committees have been vested with the necessary powers to benchmark standards of instruction, including evaluation and assessment of teachers especially those desired by government/UGC professional courses/AICTE.

As per the order, the Committees have been asked to look into skill development and envisage training programmes for students, faculty and other staff in consultation with premier institutions. They have also been asked to evolve and recommend the guidelines and fee tariff for admissions of outstation/foreign students in government and aided colleges.

In order to ensure quality control, the Panels have been asked to undertake faculty assessment in coordination with the Central Council of Homoeopathy, Central Council of Indian Medicine and such institutions.

The Committees have been entrusted with the task of encouraging research and developmental activities as well as ensuring IPR(intellectual property rights) protection for research output as well as knowledge of traditional medicine. With respect to infrastructure development of various colleges and institutions, the Committees have been authorised to take decisions on the estimation and nod for procurement and construction work costing up to `50 lakh.

Both the Committees will be headed by Secretary of Ayush Department, who will be the chairman. The Joint Secretaries of Health and Ayush Department, Finance Department and a nominee of KUHAS VC, not below the rank of professor, will be included as members of both the Committees.

Apart from this, principals of Ayurveda Colleges (government as well as aided) will also serve as members of the Ayurveda Committee.