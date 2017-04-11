Home States Kerala

Arrest an act of revenge, says Shajahan

Activist K M Shajahan, who was arrested for coming in support of the protest held by Mahija, mother of Jishnu Paranoy, in front of the Police Headquarters, said his arrest was an act of revenge for his fighting the SNC Lavalin case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was allegedly involved. 

Activist Shajahan being taken to jail after appearing for the LLB exam at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activist K M Shajahan, who was arrested for coming in support of the protest held by Mahija, mother of Jishnu Paranoy, in front of the Police Headquarters, said his arrest was an act of revenge for his fighting the SNC Lavalin case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was allegedly involved. 


Shajahan, who came to Thiruvananthapuram Law College to appear for LLB examination, said the arrest was a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. He said Vijayan was having personal vendetta against him. He wrote the exam in a special room as he was under police custody. 


Meanwhile, the first class judicial magistrate court granted police custody of four persons, who were arrested in connection with the protest in front of the Police Headquarters.


The police were granted custody of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activist S Shajir Khan, his wife Mini, Sreekumar and Himawal Bhadranananda for four hours. Though the court rejected the plea for police custody of Shajahan, the investigating officer was granted permission to interrogate him for an hour in the jail.   


Meanwhile, L Thankamma, mother of Shajahan,  who was on a hunger strike at her house, said she would continue the fast until her son was released. 

