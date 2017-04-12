Home States Kerala

Currency deficit: Centre intervention sought

The Central Government and the Reserve Bank of India should urgently intervene to resolve the  currency shortage in banks across Kerala, demanded the CPM in the state. 

Published: 12th April 2017 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2017 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged post demonetisation the RBI and Central  Government have been showing callousness towards Kerala in ensuring smooth flow of currency.

While there is a negative approach towards cooperative bodies and Gramin Banks, on the other hand there are undue favours to new generation banks. 


Due to currency shortage, the pensioners in the state are facing lot of troubles. Similarly salary distribution through state treasuries has been completely affected.


“There’s an ulterior motive behind the artificial shortage of currency. It is part of  an attempt to lead to digital transactions. It is the right of the public to decide which mode of transaction should be followed,” Kodiyeri said. 

The CPM state secretary also unleashed severe criticism against the State Bank of India for the services charges introduced from April 1.

“The Centre’ss policies, aiming to make banks profitable establishments instead of carrying out public service, have led to the situation. The move is to make public sector banks follow anti-people banking policies, which were once followed by only new generation and private banks,” Kodiyeri said, while clarifying that the SBI’s move to deny small scale loans and refuse schemes like gold loans cannot be accepted. 


“These banks are ready to write off major loans by corporates. And the attempt is to compensate the loss through increased service charge and similar policies,” he alleged.

