Three from Kerala among four dead in Tamil Nadu road mishap

KOTTAYAM: Four persons, including three residents of Kottayam, died after their car reportedly lost control on the Dharmapuri-Salem road in Tamil Nadu at 1.a.m. on Wednesday. Two others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a private hospital in Dharmapuri.

Binu (42) of Kollamparambil house, Enthayar and his mother Valsamma (70), and Binu’s friend Johnson (21) of Kaippadakkunel house in Kottayam. One of the deceased was a native of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Binu’s daughter and another injured person were admitted to a private hospital.

As per available reports, the car, which Binu was driving, lost control and hit the divider before hitting another vehicle. They were returning home after visiting Valsala’s brother in Tamil Nadu. The bodies are currently kept in the Dharmapuri morgue.

