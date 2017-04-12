Three from Kerala among four dead in Tamil Nadu road mishap

KOTTAYAM: Four persons, including three residents of Kottayam, died after their car reportedly lost control on the Dharmapuri-Salem road in Tamil Nadu at 1.a.m. on Wednesday. Two others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a private hospital in Dharmapuri.
Binu (42) of Kollamparambil house, Enthayar and his mother Valsamma (70), and Binu’s friend Johnson (21) of Kaippadakkunel house in Kottayam. One of the deceased was a native of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Binu’s daughter and another injured person were admitted to a private hospital.
As per available reports, the car, which Binu was driving, lost control and hit the divider before hitting another vehicle. They were returning home after visiting Valsala’s brother in Tamil Nadu. The bodies are currently kept in the Dharmapuri morgue.
KOTTAYAM: Four persons, including three residents of Kottayam, died after their car reportedly lost control on the Dharmapuri-Salem road in Tamil Nadu at 1.a.m. on Wednesday. Two others were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a private hospital in Dharmapuri.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Defence public sector units get more orders, but total value shrinks
BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise over Rafale deal
China sends People’s Liberation Army delegation on a goodwill visit to India
DRDO developing multi-mission aircraft for Coast Guard
Chandrayaan-2 on track, 32 missions next year: ISRO