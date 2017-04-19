CPM, CPI bilateral talks likely tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to sort out differences of opinion within the LDF, the CPM and the CPI may hold bilateral talks on Thursday.



The state secretaries of the two parties along with Chief Minister and other senior leaders are expected to attend the discussion.

On Thursday, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will attend the seminar on state-central relations to be organised by the AKG Research Centre at the AKG Hall along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.



Kanam told reporters here on Tuesday he would be attending the function and talks may be held after the programme.



Responding to questions, he said both the parties may have differences of opinions on varied matters. But all the issues can be resolved through talks.