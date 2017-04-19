Mea Culpa moment: police to withdraw 42 UAPA cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A step taken after days of rumination. Bowing to pressure from all corners. The catalyst depends on your pick for the state police’s decision to submit a report before the court recommending the withdrawal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 42 cases.



Ironically, this was found by a panel headed by state police chief Loknath Behera. It studied 162 cases in which UAPA was imposed and found the charges would not stand against the accused persons in 42 cases.

The panel’s study of cases revealed the probe officers had imposed UAPA without checking the facts.

It has also been decided to invoke UAPA only in ‘extremely serious’ instances - in cases dealing with terror links.

“We have reviewed the cases and asked the investigators to remove the UAPA charges. They have to submit the report before the court as the chargesheet has not been submitted yet,” said Behera.



The panel was constituted in December 2016 to re-examine the UAPA cases after several persons raised the allegations of police misusing the law.

It examined cases which were registered from 2012. Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, centres of Maoist activities in the state, topped the UAPA case chart. The panel found in half of the cases, UAPA was slapped on the accused allegedly for helping Maoists or pasting posters exhorting to boycott elections.