Anti-Cola activists to hold protest from tomorrow

PALAKKAD : ON the 15th anniversary of the Plachimada struggle, the anti-Cola activists will hold an indefinite stir in front of the collectorate on April 22.



Coca-Cola Virudha Samara Samiti chairman Velayodi Venugopal said demands of the activists included the constitution of a Plachimada compensation tribunal, providing interim relief to the victims, arrest of the officials of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd under the Prevention of Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Tribes and seize the assets of the company.



The stir will be inaugurated by Rajendra Singh, considered the ‘Waterman of India.’

A book written by P Suresh Babu titled ‘The politics of the Plachimada struggle’ will be released on the occasion. The indefinite stir is being conducted jointly by the Plachimada Struggle Solidarity Committee and Anti Coca-Cola Agitation Committee.



The anti-Cola agitation association demanded the compensation bill be reintroduced in the Assembly since the original bill sent for the assent of the President was returned by the Centre on the recommendations of the Union Home Ministry.



The Kerala State Legislative Assembly had passed a bill unanimously in 2011 to provide compensation to the victims of the Plachimada village in Chittur taluk for the pollution and the discharge of sludge from the Cola plant to the nearby fields.

The Union Home Ministry had informed the state government that the Plachimada Coca-Cola Victims’ Relief and Compensation Claims Special Tribunal Bill of 2011 violated the powers of the National Green Tribunal.

The contention of the Centre was the compensation based on environmental concerns would come under the purview of the National Green Tribunal and the state didn’t have the powers to constitute a special tribunal for it.



Plaachimada struggle solidarity committee convener K V Biju said the compensation bill was passed unanimously on February 24, 2011, on the basis of the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by former Chief secretary K Jayakumar who had computed a sum of `216.25 crore which was payable to 426 families.



The committee was constituted by the then government to assess the losses caused by the company. The counts on which the committee had calculated the loss was for over exploitation of ground water, toxicity of soil and for causing health problems.