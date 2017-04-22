Home States Kerala

Kunhalikutty to resign on Tuesday

IUML leader and Opposition deputy leader P K Kunhalikutty, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Malappuram, will resign from the State Assembly on April 25, the first day of the next Assembly session.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  IUML leader and Opposition deputy leader P K Kunhalikutty, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Malappuram, will resign from the State Assembly on April 25, the first day of the next Assembly session. Though he had made it known he will submit his resignation on Friday, a change in plan came after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan prevailed upon him to postpone it till Tuesday.


The Speaker invited Kunhalikutty for talks,  when the latter rang him up and conveyed his decision to put in his papers on Friday.


Sreeramakrishnan was of the view that as a senior member of the Kerala Assembly and a former minister, it would be more appropriate to bid adieu after accepting the well wishes of the House and reciprocating it with a few words.


Kunhalikutty took a short break from the UDF liaison committee meet while it was on session at the Cantonment House and went to meet the Speaker. The UDF leaders also shared the Speaker’s view.
Kunhalikutty was reportedly against making his exit from the House a talking point.

