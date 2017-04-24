Kerala Power Minister Mani row: CM Pinarayi shot himself in the foot!

Pradeep Pillai By

Express News Service

One two three… the jinx continues for Pinarayi Government which is already two wickets down. The third appeal is awaiting the third umpire’s decision. Helpless spectators do not need a TV replay to arrive at a decision. Their verdict is unanimous.

Seems none of the countless advisers to the Chief Minister bothered to advise him on the necessity to purchase a silencer when he inducted ‘Motor Mouth’ Mani into the Cabinet. ‘Better late than never’ does not look good here. It could be too late.

Mani is all set to join R Balakrishna Pillai as only the second minister to lose his berth due to the ‘foot in the mouth’ syndrome. Pillai could justify himself saying he was talking for the state and his ‘Punjab model’ speech was out of sheer frustration due to the Union Government’s discrimination. It would be good for Mani if he did not come up with such explanations.

He has not stopped trying, though. Even as his outrageous speech blew up in his face he is crying ‘conspiracy’. He strongly believes someone has instigated the ‘Pembilai Orumai’ to take to the streets. Indeed. All he needs to do is stand in front of a mirror and open his mouth. The instigator is defined as the fleshy muscular organ in the mouth, used for tasting, licking, swallowing, and articulation of speech.

Hardly a day had passed since he insulted an upright officer who did his duty. The tone and tenor of the minister was disgusting. Fingers have already been pointed at some encroachers close to the CPM leaders. Little did he realise, in his attempt to appease sections of his followers in his home constituency, he was alienating thousands of others, especially the educated aspiring youngsters who look up to models like Sriram Venkitaraman for inspiration. No prizes for guessing who they think is fit to be sent to an asylum.

Murmurs of disapproval at the repulsive rhetoric were trickling out when Mani outdid himself with another nauseating discourse. The act of a ‘Pembilai Orumai’ leader, who left the party in protest against its attempt to shield the encroachers, is said to be the latest provocation.

The roaring audience and the applause at corner meetings have misled the maverick.

Despite the numerous misdemeanours, including the one which had put him on trial, he was given a Cabinet berth, and showed signs of being sensible. Only to deceive.

Please don’t play the rustic card again. It stinks.