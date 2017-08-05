CPM claim at odds with ground reality: Kummanam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan said the CPM politburo’s release on political murders in Kerala had no connect with reality. He urged CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to reveal from where he had got the statistics on political murders. Kummanam said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had told the Assembly there were 18 political murders. of these 14 were BJP-RSS workers.

He said it was a mockery of facts to depict accident deaths as political murders. The DYFI and SFI workers were accused in the murder of Shibu and Jishnu murder at Harippad. After the Pinarayi Government came to power no RSS and BJP workers had been chargesheeted in murder cases which occurred in Thrissur and Malappuram districts. However,Yechury was trying to mislead the national media through false propaganda from the CPM headquarters in New Delhi, Kummanam said.