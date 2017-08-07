Raid reveals unfair trade practices in Sunday markets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Legal Metrology Department conducted surprise checks at three Sunday markets here - Kalamassery, Aluva and Mudikkacal - and found rampant irregularities in the weighing machines used by meat and vegetable traders.

Officers said after finding major irregularities, eight cases were registered. The traders were fleecing gullible shoppers by using weighing machines which had been tinkered with, they said.

The cases were registered under various sections of Legal Metrology Act. Since the traders were first-time offenders, they have been slapped with only a fine. If the offence is repeated legal action will be initiated.

R Ram Mohan, Deputy Controller, Legal Metrology(Central Zone) said the raids were conducted in the wake of complaints from customers about the weighing machines used at Sunday markets.

The department will carry out similar checks in other markets in the district this week. The weighing machines have to be calibrated and verified by Legal Metrology Department annually. The checking which began early on Sunday concluded by afternoon.Ram Mohan said the checks were conducted after it emerged the traders were indeed using false weighing machines. “We had given warnings to the traders to change their weighing machines, and install proper machines. We had also put out newspaper adverts to warn them,” he said.