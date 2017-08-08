Removal of hod in Mahatma Gandhi University kicks up a controversy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The removal of V C Haris from the post of the head of School of Letters, Mahatma Gandhi University, has seemingly become a vexed matter for the university authorities after students and his colleagues came out with strong protest against the decision of the university syndicate.

With pressure mounting on the LDF-appointed syndicate over its action against a Left sympathiser and SFI laying siege to the university administrative complex on Monday in protest against the action, the syndicate is likely to withdraw the decision.

A two-member syndicate sub-committee is inquiring into the allegations against Haris and will submit its report in the syndicate meeting slated to be held on August 11. According to insiders, the syndicate will discuss the report and may review the decision following severe criticism from various quarters.

The issue commenced with the syndicate meeting held on August 2 deciding to remove Haris as the head of the Letters and replace him with his colleague P S Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, putting the university in trouble, Radhakrishnan reportedly refused to take up the responsibility and the students commenced protests against the syndicate’s decision.

Subsequently, the authorities came out with an explanation no action was taken against Haris. They said the head is being changed on a rotation basis. Besides, the university in a release further stated an inquiry is being conducted against the allegations against him, for non-cooperating with the proceedings with regard to NAAC accreditation visits and opposing some construction activities in the department.

Haris turned down the allegations and said the authorities concerned did not send any official communication on removing him from the post. “At present, I have information from media reports only.

Serious procedural flaws occurred in the matter. If there is any complaint against me, the university authorities should have sought explanation from me. Moreover, the rotation period is three years and I have not completed even a year so far,” he told Express.

Meanwhile, a syndicate member said Haris has been directed to give his version before the inquiry commission on Thursday and the syndicate will take a decision considering the demands of students as well.

“There was a strong demand from the Vice Chancellor in the previous syndicate meeting that action must be taken against Haris for his non-cooperation and misconduct.

However, we decided to hear Haris’ version and inquire about the allegations. As a preliminary step, we decided to keep him away from the post of HoD till the inquiry is completed. Now, with strong protests from students, including the SFI, we will consider their demands as well,” said the member on condition of anonymity.