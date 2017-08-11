DMO report finds faults with private hospitals

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A report submitted by the District Medical Officer-in charge to the District Collector on the incident in which a severely injured person was allegedly denied treatment by five hospitals, finds fault in the way private hospitals handled the case. While recommending strict action against the hospitals which blatantly violated the existing laws and court orders, the report said no one has the right to deny treatment to critically ill patients or accident victims under any circumstance. The report also comes out with a six-point guideline to avert such untoward incidents in future.



“Murugan was first attended by the KIMS Hospital in Kottiyam. KIMS says that it had to refer him to Meditrina and Medicity Medical College hospitals as their neurosurgeons were unavailable on that day. According to them, they had referred him to the hospitals after confirming the availability of ventilator and neurosurgeon over the phone,” the report said.



“However, when the ambulance arrived with Murugan, Meditrina refused to attend to him as the neurosurgeon was absent. When he was rushed to Medicity they however said all their 15 ventilators were engaged.The report said the condition of Murugan which remained stable turned worse from this point of time. Though the ambulance contacted Thiruvananthapuram MCH and SUT Hospital they did not respond positively. Then he was rushed back to the district as the ambulance arrived with him at the Azeezia Medical College, which excused about the lack of facilities, and then to Kollam District Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.