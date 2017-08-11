Kerala CM rubbishes report of assault on Dalit woman

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today rubbished as "baseless" the media reports that a CPI(M) leader in Mattanoor in Kannur district had allegedly assaulted a woman party worker.

Replying to a submission raised in the assembly by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, Vijayan also made it clear that there was no situation at present to register a case.

No complaint has been filed to the police in this regard, he said.

Vijayan said that the media report was a deliberate attempt to divert the attention of the public from the "shining victory" the CPI(M)-led LDF had at the Mattamnoor municipality polls held on August 8.

He also pointed out that no untoward incidents were reported during the poll and it was held peacefully.

Quoting media reports, Chennithala said a women party worker, belonging to Dalit community, was allegedly slapped on the face by the CPI(M) worker following a dispute after the polls.

Chennithala also alleged CPI(M) was trying to settle the matter internally though it was an issue that warranted registering case, including under Dalit Atrocities Act.