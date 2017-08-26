Case registered in Saudi toddler’s death

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:The death of a four-year-old child belonging to Saudi Arabian parents, who met with a watery grave in the swimming pool of a private resort at Kumarakom here the other day, appeared to have snowballed into a major row after his parents said their son had been electrocuted. The Kumarakom police on Friday registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

Alaaddin Majeed Ibrahim Hamidaddin, son of Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Hamidaddin and Hajar Jihan hailing from the Saudi port city of Jeddah, had died while swimming in the baby swimming pool at Aveda Resort around 6.30 pm on Thursday.

“The team of doctors, which conducted the postmortem said the toddler died from drowning and there were no signs of him being electrocuted. But since the parents voiced doubts on their son having been electrocuted, we will look into it as well,” said DySP Zachariah Mathews.

The DySP said the man who pulled the toddler out of the water had also told the police he suffered an electric shock. The police and forensic team had followed all the proceedings including video-graphing the autopsy, he said.

Fazir of Comfort Holidays which arranged for the Saudi family’s visit here said they wanted a detailed inquiry into Alaaddin’s death.“They want to know the exact cause of their son’s death. We didn’t get a proper response from the resort authorities. They are washing their hands off the incident,” he said.

An electric cable had been spotted near the pool and another part was covered with insulation tape, according to Fazir. “We have taken photographs of these and handed them over to police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian consulate in Mumbai has intervened in the matter and issued directions to the family. Alaaddin’s body was embalmed at a private hospital here and was taken to Kochi by evening. The family will return to Jeddah from Nedumbassery Airport on Saturday evening.

Ibrahim, wife Hajar and their five children had arrived in New Delhi on August 18 on a pleasure trip and the family came to Aveda Resort on Wednesday. As per the original itinerary, the family was to proceed to Munnar from Kumarakom before flying back home on September 3 via Bengaluru.