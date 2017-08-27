Approval for KIIFB projects worth Rs. 12,600 crore says Kerala CM 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said infrastructure projects under Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) worth `6,000 crore had been granted the nod, with the decks cleared for schemes worth `6,600 crores.Inaugurating a seminar on ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Public Infrastructure Financing’ organised under the aegis of KIIFB here, Pinarayi said in the changed scenario in which common resources like land were being handed over to the private sector and people were made to pay a huge user fee, the LDF Government was introducing a developmental alternative by implementing infra projects under the KIIFB.

The Chief Minister said the government has drawn up plans to implement projects worth several thousand crores in five years.“There were sections who had ridiculed us when we said that we would implement projects worth `50,000 crore in five years by terming it a pipe dream. But in the gap of two budgets we have already announced projects worth `51, 000 crore” he said. Pinarayi said in the next two- three years the state will make a giant leap on the development front.

He said besides the projects worth `12,600 crore, schemes worth`24,000 will be submitted for approval.

The following is the break-up of the allocation for the major KIIFB-funded projects: Power sector: `52,000 crore; PWD : `1,271 crore; Light Metro flyovers: 282 crore; Industries Department: `1,264 crore; Water Resources Department: `1,690 crore; Health and Family welfare `968 crore and Forest: `100 crore; Home: `89 crore; post- metric SC/ST hostels: `74 crore and working women’s hostels `45 crore. The Chief Minister said KIIFB’s style was not to mobilise funds before the preparation of projects as the departments will have to shoulder a massive interest burden.

But the projects have been planned in such a way besides the revenue flow from the government, the departments concerned could get more funds by issuing Bonds. The government has already granted seed capital worth `2,498 .42 crore to KIIFB. Fifty percent of the Motor Vehicle Tax will also be set apart for KIIFB. Moreover, a `613 crore cess on petroleum products has already been credited to KIIFB. Pinarayi said the government could ensure security worth up to `21,000 crores to KIIFB. He also revealed an Infrastructure Fund management Company would be constituted to support KIIFB.

Nabard has already offered to provide funds worth `4,000 crores. The NRI Chit Fund is run by the KSFE will be another avenue to mobilise funds. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac presided. Finance Additional Chief Secretary and KIIFB CEO, K M Abraham and SEBI Whole Time Member G Mahalingam spoke.