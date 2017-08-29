KSSDA to supply seeds from state-owned farms, agencies to farmers in Kerala

C P Sajit By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a major initiative towards self-dependency, the Kerala State Seed Development Authority (KSSDA) has decided to supply quality seeds produced entirely in government farms and procured through agencies like National Seeds Corporation to farmers from this year.

The move gains significance as it means the KSSDA will no longer purchase seeds from private agencies, as has been the practice for several years. It will ensure quality and certified seeds from government agencies are supplied to farmers.

“The decision to partner with private companies to supply the seeds was made when seed production was low at government farms. The practice took off and continued for years to the point around 60 per cent of the seeds was procured directly from private firms for approximately Rs 39 per kg,” KSSDA additional director A A Prasad told ‘Express.’

But the government decided to put a stop to the practice from this year after the seed scam involving senior officers was exposed and poor quality of seeds was supplied to farmers which ultimately affected the yield.

On the seed requirement of the state, Prasad said, “Per hectare of seeds requires around 80 kg of seeds, which means farmers across the state will require around 16,000 tonnes of seeds in all. Thrissur alone needs 600 tonnes of seeds,” he said.

Keeping this demand in view, seeds have been already prepared at 33 government farms. To counter any shortage, KSSDA has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the National Seeds Corporation which has been entrusted with the responsibility to supply the seeds. KSSDA will also sign an agreement with Karnataka and a few other states to ensure seamless supply of required number of seeds.

Prasad said, “At present, we have seeds in sufficient quantity to distribute among farmers who will sow them in the coming months.” He said farmers had also switched the cropping pattern from single cropping to double cropping, especially in Kole fields.

“The farmers demand the number of seeds which is required for double cropping. Though they should inform us of their requirement six months in advance, they often do not do so. Then they complain about not getting seeds,” he said, adding, “KSSDA is nevertheless ensuring timely fulfilment of the farmers’ demands with the help of government agencies.”

N K Subramanian, secretary, Kole Farmers Association, welcomed the move saying farmers could sow the seeds produced in government farms with complete faith.“Farmers were initially apprehensive of seed shortage due to low yield and draught. But KSSDA resolved their doubts. Sufficient quantity of seeds is available,” he said.