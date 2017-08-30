Cash awards distributed to Asian Athletics Championship medal winners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a boost to her athletics career, Asian gold medal winning athlete P U Chitra on Tuesday was inducted to the elite training scheme of the Kerala State Sports Council as well as the state government’s Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Sports Scholarship project by Sports Minister A C Moideen.

Chitra will receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000 per month from the government now on a daily allowance of Rs 500 under the elite coaching scheme and a monthly grant of Rs 10,000 as part of the scholarship, Moideen announced during the function to felicitate the medal winners of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship at the Secretariat here.

The middle-distance runner also received Rs 10 lakh cash award from the government which she became eligible for after winning the individual gold at the continental championship held at Bhuvenshwar from July 6 to 9.