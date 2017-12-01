Home States Kerala

Cyclone Ockhi: 165 families relocated in Kerala

Around 130 families from Chellanam, 17 from Kumbalangi and 18 from Edavanakad town of Ernakulam district have been shifteddue to Cyclone Ockhi, said the district administration.

Published: 01st December 2017 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

In this 01 Dec 2017 photo, anxiety is written large over the faces of women who wait at the class room of St Thomas Higher Secondary School which has been converted as a relief camp Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. (EPS | BP Deepu)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Cyclone Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm; around 165 families have been shifted from the coastal areas of Kerala by the local administration.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Ship C-427 has rescued two fishing boats off Vizhinjam, which were reported missing due to cyclone.

Cyclone Ockhi UPDATES | Toll rises to 12 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and Kerala; rains, winds expected to intensify

Arokia Mary and Hermen Mary from Kanyakumari, were missing since November 30.

Earlier, Cyclone Ockhi which created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is now moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands.

Children and elderly who sought refuge have their meal supplied by
district administration at St Thomas Higher Secondary School which
has been converted as a relief camp Poonthura in
Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. EPS | BP Deepu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both the states.

The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm- Ockhi.

The cyclone has so far claimed four lives in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.

