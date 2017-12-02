Home States Kerala

Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams 'fake news' of rescue operations by Japanese ship

Pinarayi Vijayan slammed rumour mongers on Saturday after it came to light that Friday's reports of a Japanese merchant ship rescuing 60 Kerala fishermen caught in the deep seas, was "fake".

Published: 02nd December 2017 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2017 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen hanging on to a boat that lost control in the heavy wind and waves after Ockhi hit Puthiyappa coast in Kozhikode on Friday | A Sanesh

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed rumour mongers on Saturday after it came to light that Friday's reports of a Japanese merchant ship rescuing 60 Kerala fishermen caught in the deep seas, was "fake".

Vijayan called those spreading the rumours "mad".

It was Thiruvananthapuram district Collector S.Vasuki who told the media, on Friday evening, that she wished to thank the Japanese government as one of their ships had rescued 60 fishermen after Cyclone Ockhi struck the Kerala coasts. She said they would arrive at the Vizhinjam coast.

Following which, a huge crowd of anxious fishermen waited in Vizhinjam expecting to welcome their missing relatives. Many ambulances were also asked to be stationed at the port.

Later fresh news came that the Japanese ship since it was on its way to Kochi, it would drop the fishermen there.

It was only late in the night that truth surfaced: "It was a fake news".

"Don't you know, some people are mad, who make use of bad times to spread such things," said Vijayan and pointed out "around 400 fishermen have so far been rescued", while around 100 are yet to be traced.

State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty was also upset over the false news being spread, especially related to rescue operations.

"The state government is doing its best and all the agencies are fully engaged in rescue operations and it's unfortunate that at this time, some trouble makers are coming out with false news...

"We will never blame the anxious people who are waiting for their near and dear ones," Mercykutty, however, added.

The rescue operations jointly launched by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard after Cyclone Ockhi hit the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, resumed on Saturday with 102 Kerala fishermen yet to return home, a top state official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala fishermen Cyclone Ockhi Cyclone Ockhi Pinarayi Vijayan Japanese ship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp