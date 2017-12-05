UDF team submits memorandum to Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the opposition UDF led by N K Premachandran MP, K Muraleedharan MLA, former minister Shibu Baby John and others submitted a memorandum to Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here with a charter of demands in the wake of the trail of calamities left by cyclone Ockhi.

The delegation demanded the Centre declare Ockhi as a national disaster and also announce a financial relief package for the state citing Central assistance is imperative for rebuilding means of livelihood in the devastated coastal areas. They also said rescue operations have to be strengthened as many who had gone for fishing are yet to be traced.