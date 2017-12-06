Home States Kerala

State urged to develop skilling model based on traditional vocations

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also holds the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, on Tuesday  urged the Kerala Government to develop a model of skilling

Published: 06th December 2017 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2017 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Labour and Skill T P Ramakrishnan hands over a memorandum to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi the other day. Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Skills, Kerala, looks on | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also holds the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, on Tuesday  urged the Kerala Government to develop a model of skilling largely based on the traditional vocations practised  in the state.Pradhan said this at the meeting with his state counterpart T P Ramakrishnan who called on him in New Delhi.  Additional Chief Secretary(Labour& Skills) Tom Jose was also present on the occasion.

Besides, the discussions between Pradhan and Ramakrishnan centred on a host of issues pertaining to the creation of a proper skill ecosystem in the state. “(I have) vowed  the Centre’s wholehearted support  for strengthening the skill ecosystem in the state,” said Pradhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp