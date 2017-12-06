State urged to develop skilling model based on traditional vocations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who also holds the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portfolio, on Tuesday urged the Kerala Government to develop a model of skilling largely based on the traditional vocations practised in the state.Pradhan said this at the meeting with his state counterpart T P Ramakrishnan who called on him in New Delhi. Additional Chief Secretary(Labour& Skills) Tom Jose was also present on the occasion.

Besides, the discussions between Pradhan and Ramakrishnan centred on a host of issues pertaining to the creation of a proper skill ecosystem in the state. “(I have) vowed the Centre’s wholehearted support for strengthening the skill ecosystem in the state,” said Pradhan.