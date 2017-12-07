Home States Kerala

Cops raise security concern over ISL match as it coincides with New Year celebrations at Fort Kochi

The officers said they had issued a notice suggesting the organisers change the fixture as it will be inconvenient for the police to provide adequate security for the event on December 31.

Published: 07th December 2017

KOCHI: The City Police have raised security concerns over the Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC slated in Kochi on December 31, as it coincides with the New Year celebrations at Fort Kochi.The officers said they had issued a notice suggesting the organisers change the fixture as it will be inconvenient for the police to provide adequate security arrangements for the event on December 31. 

“We have sent a suggestion to the Blasters FC management, asking them to reschedule the match if possible. We have called them for a talk on Thursday,” said Special Branch Assistant Commissioner G D Vijayakumar.The police officers said they will plan further course of action once they receive a response from the organisers. 

