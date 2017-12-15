Home States Kerala

Jisha rape and murder case: Chief Minister says verdict approval of government's stand

State police chief Loknath Behera attributed the success in cracking the case to the investigators’ good teamwork.

Published: 15th December 2017 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2017 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration of Jisha who was raped and murdered (EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Thursday awarded Ameerul Islam, 23, death sentence in the sensational case of raping and murdering Jisha, a Dalit law student, at her house in Vattolippadi, near Perumbavoor, on April 28, last year.In its 366-page verdict, the court awarded death for the offence punishable under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and, accordingly, the accused be hanged by the neck till he is dead. The substantive sentence of imprisonment ordered shall run concurrently, the order said.

Ameerul Islam leaves the court. (Express Photo Shijith)

“The brutal acts of the convict definitely fit this case within the umbrella of ‘rarest of rare cases’ on a par with the Nirbhaya case in New Delhi,” the court observed.“Let this verdict be yet another revelation for mass movement ‘to end violence against women’ and ‘gain respect for women and her dignity in the years to come,”’ the order stated.​

“The facts and circumstances of this case would indicate the crime created a grave impact on social order. The gravity of the offence on society is unparallel,” the court further observed.
On Tuesday, the court had found Ameerul, an Assamese migrant labourer, guilty of charges of murder, rape, wrongful confinement and house trespass.

An approval for govt’s stand: CM
T’Puram: The court’s decision is an approval for the government’s stand on women’s safety, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Behera: A result of teamwork
T’Puram: State police chief Loknath Behera attributed the success in cracking the case to the investigators’ good teamwork. He said he would request the government to announce a reward for SIT members.

A proud moment: ADGP Sandhya
ADGP B Sandhya, who headed the SIT, said it was a proud moment for her team. “We’re happy and proud at the manner in which the investigation was carried out,” she said.

Prison & fine

IPC Section 376 
A Life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000
IPC Section 376
10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000
IPC Sections 449 and 342
Seven years RI & one-year RI and a fine of Rs 50,000 & Rs 1,000 respectively

