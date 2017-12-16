Home States Kerala

TDB: Prepared to meet peak  aravana demands

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) authorities said they have taken adequate measures to meet the demand for ‘aravana prasadam’ ahead of the peak days of the Mandala Pooja season.

Published: 16th December 2017 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2017 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) authorities said they have taken adequate measures to meet the demand for ‘aravana prasadam’ ahead of the peak days of the Mandala Pooja season. “With the buffer stock of aravana prasadam standing at 10 lakh containers and daily production maintained at 2 lakh containers, the peak demand can be met,” Sabarimala executive officer V N Chandrasekharan said.

He said adequate stock of raw materials for aravana prasadam, including jaggery and cardamaom, was in the Devaswom godowns and production capacity can be maintained at 2 lakh containers a day. Thanks to the relaxation in tractor traffic timing and increased availability of cardamom, peak production capacity can be met and supply of the prasadam can be achieved on peak days,” Chandrasekharan said. He said buffer stock of 3 lakh appam prasadam packets and average production of 1 lakh packets can meet peak days’ demands.

