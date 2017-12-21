Attack on govt: Jacob Thomas gets red card  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an unprecedented move, the state government suspended a DGP-ranked IPS officer from service for openly criticising it.Jacob Thomas, who has been working as Institute of Management in Government Director since he was unceremoniously moved out from the Vigilance director’s post, was shown ‘red card’ for picking apart the LDF Government on the relief measures it adopted post Cyclone Ockhi. He is placed under suspension, pending inquiry.

It is learnt the decision was taken late on Tuesday as per Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s directive.

The suspension order said the remarks made by Thomas put the government on the backfoot and could trigger an anti-government wave in coastal areas. It said the comments were “certainly inflammatory in nature” and he “had made some blatant and provocative comments against various activities, policy decisions, and functioning of the State Government in power”. It further added the comments were “ unwarranted and unbecoming of an officer of his stature”.

When contacted by Express, Thomas said his suspension order was “Like Ockhi!”.

He had told the media earlier that nobody could silence him and he would continue to swim with the sharks till corruption is completely wiped out.

Pinarayi has not responded to the media

In a seminar organised in connection with the anti-corruption day at the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas made some strong remarks against the government, including the Chief Minister, for not taking issues related to fishermen post-Cyclone Ockhi seriously. He said the government would not have shown apathy to the crisis if the victims were of elite class instead of poor fisherfolk.He also said there was total breakdown of law and order in the state.

Thomas added the corrupted are united in the state to enjoy the power and that has made people unwilling to fight against corruption. He also criticised the way in which the tsunami fund was used for rehabilitation.

First-of-its-kind action

It is for the first time a DGP-ranked officer is suspended from service. Thomas is also facing departmental action for writing an autobiography titled Sravukalku Oppam Neenthumbol (Swimming with Sharks), which has dramatic revelations on major political events and politicians.After its soft launch, the government appointed a three-member team to check whether he violated the All India Service (AIS) Conduct Rules, 1968. The probe found him guilty and recommended initiating criminal proceedings against him.

During his days as Vigilance director, the 1985 batch IPS officer was hailed as a crusader against corruption for taking action against the officers without considering their positions. His actions against senior civil service officers, including a raid at the residence of the present Chief Secretary K M Abraham and probe against Additional Chief Secretary Tom Jose, had sparked controversy. Abraham and Tom were later given clean chit by the probe team on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.



What happened is a sad thing. But he should be aware of what to tell and how to tell in public. However, what he deserved, he got

-M G A Raman

It is the first time that an officer of DGP rank is facing disciplinary action from the government. But the officers in DGP ranks in other states were subjected to action. In fact, it was a direct violation of the all-India service rules. We are not supposed to criticise the government. Now, the DGP had made remarks against the government in public. So, the government is bound to do that Jacob Punnoose