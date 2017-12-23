THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is for making reclamation/conversion of paddy fields a non-bailable offence and for permitting panchayats to take over unused paddy fields without the owner’s permission and do farming there. The government proposes to amend the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act for incorporating these provisions in the Act. The draft of the amendment is almost ready and is likely to be placed in the coming Cabinet meeting. As per the amendment that is being made, the government can directly reclaim large paddy fields for industrial purposes and there is no need for the approval of the local-level monitoring committees.

The Left Government had already brought in certain amendments in the Paddy Land and Wetland Act a couple of months ago. As per the present Act, if any paddy reclamation is identified, the village officer or the agriculture officer should report to the court. As of now, those who reclaim land are only fined, but the amendment will bring in a drastic change.